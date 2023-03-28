Nigerian reality TV star Whitemoney revealed why he hasn’t launched his walk-in restaurant in Lagos, which shocked netizens

The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ winner on Nedu Wazobia’s podcast mentioned that he needed about 650 million naira to make his dream possible

When the media personality Nedu asked him to ask for support from his fans, Whitemoney was forced to state his reality

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerian reality TV star Whitemoney made some shocking news lately that blew the internet.

In an interview session with Nedu Wazobia on his popular podcast show, Honest Bunch, the reality TV star, who is also a chef, mentioned that he hasn’t opened up a walk-in restaurant in Lagos because of his high budget.

Pictures of Whitemoney Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney disclosed that he needs about N650 million to launch a physical restaurant.

The OAP went on to ask him to demand from those fans who got him his white Range Rover to come through for him on this new project.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lifestyle influencer’s response caught the entire panel of guests on Nedu’s podcast off guard when he said, "People should not believe everything they see on the internet".

See the video below

Netizens react to Whitemoney’s claim

augustivity:

"650 million!!!! Because it’s gold you want to use to construct it! Abeg gettout."

miinii_nie:

"Location,cost of building, decorations,food stuff,staff,tax etc... Before ona start to shout "Lie lie", Calculate!!!,no be mama put something,na high end/Luxurious restaurant."

beyondbeauty:

"Mtchew 650 m bawo. This guy ehh… I am glad pple are really seeing you fit who you really are. Some of us knew right from the onset."

umelo_01:

"You wan use 650million open restaurant You Dey cook wetin Jesus wan chop….. ara agbala this Whitemoney I swear."

promzy_______:

"You all saying the money is too much what if he’s building not just in the island but other locations? He’ll promote the business arrange logistics for all the outlets, equipments for kitchen you think it’s 3 million? Go to pages that deal on kitchen equipments you’ll see the prices then you’ll understand."

Doyin blasts Whitemoney for calling her out on Nedu’s podcast

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Doyin got Nigerians cheering her after she floored her colleague Whitemoney.

Whitemoney was on media personality Nedu's podcast, where he dragged Doyin over her comment on his post about how women will follow any man that has money.

On the podcast, the BBNaija winner revealed how he helped Doyin, calling her a small girl and asking if she was mad to address him.

Source: Legit.ng