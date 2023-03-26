Skitmaker Boda Wasid has joined the growing list of Nigerian celebrities with a Mercedes Benz SUV in their garage

The entertainer appeared super excited as he posed with the new luxury ride in photos shared on social media

Fans and supporters congratulated the entertainer while some internet observers had different things to say

It appears the Mercedes Benz SUV is now the first choice of luxury ride for skit makers in the country as yet another entertainer copped the expensive automobile.

Comedian Callmewyzee aka Boda Wasiu happily took to his Instagram page with a post sharing the news of his latest acquisition with fans and followers.

Skitmaker Boda Wasiu splashes millions on Mercedes Benz. Photo; @callmewyzee

Source: Instagram

The new car owner flooded his page with photos of himself posing with the high-end automobile which was packed on the street.

Boda Wasiu didn’t say much in the caption as he simply extended his gratitude and appreciation to almighty Allah for the new ride.

See his post below:

Social media users react to Boda Wasiu’s new car

obodo_mac said:

"This skip making Dey sweet o."

hagman_dc said:

"U don try Abeg, congratulations."

marleykiddo_ said:

"Brother Wasiu… nibo leti rowo."

__yb_4pf said:

"Dem don repair this benz like 10times."

_callme_fatima_ said:

"Yahoo skit markers ."

gabby_og said:

"Before u Dey spend this heavy money on automobiles, buy house or invest in properties oooo. No be to drive flashy wheels and stay rented Dey drag and shout “Nepa” cut light when compound pple no gree pay bills . Congratulations."

jiggypappi_30bg said:

"Make una buy another brand of car abeg Benz Benz later Uber go still Dey ur phone because mechanic go drive am for una braaa congratulations to him tho."

ugo_billzz said:

"This an upgraded ML350 it could even be 2012 model cuz they all look alike 2012-2015 & no it doesn’t cost 25 million btw, u can get it for 14.5-15 max."

