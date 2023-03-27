Singer Wizkid has put some major efforts into curating an intimidating collection of expensive automobiles

Just recently, one of the singer’s associates who saw the cars temporarily lost his cool and fantasized about carting away one of the rides

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with people saying the sale of one car won't change the man's life

Top Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, proudly ranks high as one of the artistes with the most expensive luxury garage in the county at the moment.

Just recently, a video making the rounds online captured the moment one of his associates stumbled upon his cars and was left mesmerized by the sight.

Wizkid's associate fantasizes about stealing his car. Photo: @themixnaija/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The individual, however, lost his guard for a moment and uttered some words that should have better been left unsaid.

"If I thief one I don dey alright,” the associate blurted out as he filmed the collection of expensive cars, which included a Bentley, Rolls Royce, and Maybach among others.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

lincoln_city_empire said:

"Him life fit no change cause the car fit catch fire one day."

petlyprints_ said:

"How the person life take change? Except him sell am. The cost of maintenance alone go buy toyota camry take do Uber."

rich_lyf____ said:

"But to talk tru sha, u know say one Ferrari or Bugatti amount go buy all these cars ? No shades, correct me if I'm wrong."

young_frosh02 said:

"So wizkid no get better car wey him dey drive before he purchase these new ones."

theeoyl said:

"Why the person no show the remaining cars wey dey beside those 3 ? Abi all those ones no cost ni?"

Wizkid turns 'Uber driver' for mystery lady

Legit.ng gathered the report of a video of singer Wizkid and a female friend, which surfaced in the online community to the delight of internet users.

The clip captured the moment Wizkid’s friend turned him into her personal Uber driver and ordered him to drive her to her destination.

Wizkid respectfully asked where she was headed, and social media users who watched the video found it hilarious.

