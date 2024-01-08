Popular Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has now shed more light on his relationship status and his love life

During a recent interview, the movie star spoke on the importance of love and keeping his lifestyle private

According to Ogbonna, he is open to love but not open to discussing his private life with the public

Popular Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna recently spoke on his love life and more after parting ways with his ex-wife, Sonia Morales.

During an interview with The Punch, the film star detailed how he handles speculations about him, his relationship status, and what he thinks about celebrating New Year.

According to Ogbonna, love is important, and he is open to it. He was, however, quick to add that he is not a fan of sharing that part of his life with the public.

He said:

“I am always open to love. Without love, we cannot live as human beings, but I do not like to discuss my private life because I feel there should be a part of everyone’s life that should not be made public. You can’t give all of yourself to the public. When it comes to one’s love life, there is more peace when one keeps it to oneself. My relationship status is left for those people close to me to know.”

As someone who has faced his fair share of backlash on social media, IK Ogbonna revealed that he doesn’t care about people’s opinions of him. According to him, he faces the things that give him peace.

He said:

“I do not care about the opinions of people that do not even know me. I face things that give me peace, such as my family, friends and career.”

Also, during the interview, the film star revealed that he is not one to celebrate New Year or make resolutions. According to him, his new year starts on his birthday.

Actor IK Ogbonna's ex-wife gets engaged

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that IK Ogbonna's ex-wife, Sonia Morales, took a huge step to get married for the second time after their marriage ended.

In a romantic video sighted online, Sonia's man arrived with her at the place where a surprise proposal had been planned.

A surprised Sonia walked into a space decorated with red balloons, flowers and a huge sign that screamed 'marry me'.

