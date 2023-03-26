A video of singer Wizkid and a female friend has surfaced in the online community to the delight of internet users

The clip captured the moment Wizkid’s friend turned him into her personal Uber driver and ordered him to drive her to her destination

Wizkid respectfully asked where she was headed and social media users who watched the video found it hilarious

Singer Wizkid has a hilarious side to him and this was the case in a recent video that surfaced on social media.

A female friend of the singer was spotted inside his expensive Rolls Royce Cullinan and she decided to turn him into her personal driver.

The lady hilariously tapped Wizkid on his shoulder and told him to start her trip. Wizkid, in turn, respectfully turned and asked where she was headed.

However, before she managed to give her response, the singer mentioned a popular nightlife spot in Lagos.

Watch the funny clip below:

Social media users react

eddykash_ said:

"The lady still gats put SIR, make wizkid no tell her to drop down cuz of disrespect."

bigiitheblogger said:

"Omo big wiz con small ooo why him small like that."

scopymafioso said:

"Normal, any man wey get car na part-time uber man."

chukwunonso_8 said:

"No be bobrisky abi wetting be her name again be that ."

oluwayounging said:

"Na mariam be this definitely only God knows his connection with Wiz, she Dey always use am catch cruise."

thereal_generous said:

"No be bobrisky be that?"

nonymous__gustavo said:

"Who be that girl help us to find out we wants to know her."

Wizkid set to drop new video ahead of Davido's album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid got social media buzzing after sharing a teaser ahead of a new music video drop.

According to the singer, the music video for Money and Love would be released on March 29 which is just two days before Davido’s album drop.

Music lovers took taken to the singer’s comment section with different reactions to his announcement.

"Baba wan drop….b4 @davido go spoil him Chart Aje," one 30BG fan wrote.

