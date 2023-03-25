Singer Wizkid has gotten social media buzzing after sharing a teaser ahead of a new music video drop

According to the singer, the music video for Money and Love would be released on March 29 which is just two days before Davido’s album drop

Music lovers have since taken to the singer’s comment section with different reactions to his announcement

Nigerian singer Wizkid seems to have hurt the feelings of 30BG fans following a recent announcement on his Instagram page.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) shared a teaser as he made it known that he would be releasing the official music video for his track, Money and Love on March 29.

The expected date of release is just two days before singer Davido would be releasing his Timeless album after a long time away from the music scene.

Check out Wizkid’s teaser clip below:

Wizkid’s fans, 30BG crew, others react

As expected, the singer’s announcement came as a relief to fans who have been expecting the visuals for the More Love, Less Ego track.

However, some 30BG supporters didn’t take the news so well as they accused him of trying to sabotage Davido’s much-anticipated return.

Read comments sighted below:

1804.youngn said:

"Popsy Dey watch jungle boy ."

official_buchicasual

"We go still stream both him and OBO normally no be same vibes, good to have great music in my playlist next week ❤️."

maria_anakor3 said:

"29 we go stream Wizzy then 31 for obo ❤️50/50."

ade_kun_le225 said:

"30GB fans gather here abeg ."

officialcristialjay said:

"Baba wan drop….b4 @davido go spoil him Chart Aje ."

i_am_blaq.bright said:

"Oga you wan drop song abi ablum 29th of this month abi watin you dey do? The only thing I wan hear now na Shekpe .... Use your head ooo Oga because now wey @davido wan drop he album na e Money and Love dey hungry you drop."

ayodele_henry_126 said:

"If you get mind drop music on the 31st ."

Davido to hold special events for fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido took out time to thank his supportive fans who have shown him nothing but love since he announced his new album, Timeless.

The singer, in a new post, announced that he would be hosting special live events in London, New York, and Lagos to create memories with his fans.

As expected, fans and colleagues of the singer trooped to the comment section with excitement.

