Popular Nigerian designer, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire recently reacted to a funny jab directed at her

In a video, Instagram comedian Charles Born, dressed up in bedsheet, pillows and cooking pots

The look which was a funny imitation of Lawani's out-of-the-box designs left the designer amused

When it comes to designs that drop jaws and spark conversations, Toyin Lawani has proven to be a master of creating such masterpieces.

The Tiannah's Empire boss recently celebrated her birthday, sporting some dramatic pieces that got people talking.

Photos of Toyin Lawani and Charles. Credit: @_charlesborn, @tiannahplacempire

Source: Instagram

Recently, Instagram comedian, @_charlesborn, made a video inspired by the designer.

In the video, Charles is seen wearing what appears to be white bedsheets cinched at the waist with a belt.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He 'accessorised' the look with a pot on his head, a pan in one hand and a cooking spoon making the tie.

Check out the video below:

An amused Toyin Lawani reacted to the video with this comment:

"How many years in jail does he deserve with this mockery of the KOF "

Social media users react to comedian's imitation of Toyin Lawani's design

officialcassandravivian:

"I’ve watched this 100x ….Na this kind outfit/costume I go wear for my birthday . 8th April here I come! . E no get wetin anybody wan tell me ‍♀️"

itz_greatt:

"Heeeeeeew they should not beat you for us o."

sophihair:

"You suppose hold chicken."

iamalexpearlie:

"Spot on there’s always that detachable part all hit and no miss "

sisi__eniola:

"Na the real transformer dress gan gan be this "

idia.aisien:

"When they arrest you, don’t call us! "

the_tholu:

"frying pan as party fan is on its way to fad lane. . Can be used for those that want to 'collect' wotot."

ore1o1:

"You are a mess . Laff wan finish me."

tiverebenabo:

"He just gave you an idea for a new collection na."

Ras Nene: Ghanaian comedian walks confidently in yellow outfit in video, gets many laughing

Popular Ghanaian comedian and skit maker Ras Nene has once again left fans in stitches with his latest outfit choice, a yellow attire that has gone viral on social media.

In a video, the comic actor and skit maker was spotted walking confidently on the streets dressed in a yellow crop top, shorts, shoes, and a matching headdress.

A young man hailed him as he walked by, adding to the hilarity of the scene.

Source: Legit.ng