Nigerian moviemaker Funke Akindele has hailed controversial singer Portable Zazu for being real to his art

The actress, in a post via her Instastory, shared a video of Portable singing his song titled Apostle, which is directed at religion fanatics

Funke’s video has, however, stirred reactions as it comes after the actress’ recent defeat at the 2023 gubernatorial poll in Lagos

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has moved on from politics following her defeat at the 2023 Lagos gubernatorial election, where she contested as a deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The mother of two appears to have taken a liking to Street Pop singer Portable Zazu who she said is real with his art.

Funke Akindele shared a video of her watching Portable on TV. Credit: @portablebaeby @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke took to her Instastory to share a video of her TV screen, which showed Portable performing his song titled Apostle.

The actress could be heard in the background saying, “Just be real, that is it, he is real.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to Funke Akindele’s statement about Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

shadesby_labrowny:

"The way funke akindele sees portable is the way i see him."

believerspeelz:

"Maybe her followers are not real na why she lose her own polling unit."

fresh1738__:

"Election go humble uv."

perry_adore:

"What is this picture of portable on a makeup chair . OMG this guy na cruise."

fuegoseven:

"Garri ooooooooh maybe na another musician she thing."

eslat1980:

"Daddy freeze have said it long time that portable is talented ."

i_aymonie:

"Lol werey jus Dey see am ni lol."

royalman_bolarinwa:

"Be like Aunty dey throw shade for pastor wey give her wrong prophecy for election ooo."

Funke Akindele celebrates as her movie becomes highest grossing of all time

Funke Akindele trended online after sharing a clip to celebrate her big wins and achievements.

In the clip, Funke noted that numbers don't lie, and she couldn't be less happy with how much she has achieved.

The ace actress also thanked everyone who had contributed to the success of her movie Battle On Buka Street.

Source: Legit.ng