Popular Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri is a year older today, March 24, and she has blessed netizens with beautiful photos

The filmmaker channeled her inner' boss lady' in a black two-piece suit and black shades to match

Kadiri, in the caption of her post, expressed gratitude to God for how far he has brought her

Fans and colleagues have thronged to Ruth Kadiri's page to celebrate with her and send in good wishes for her birthday.

The mum of two is a year older today, March 24, and on her Instagram page, she shared photos specially taken to mark the occasion.

Ruth Kadiri celebrates birthday in style Photo credit: @ ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

The actress decided not to o anything girly and opted for a corporate look, giving off the boss lady vibe.

Kadiri rocked a two-piece black suit and accessorised it with black shades and statement earrings.

The actress wrote:

"It’s world RUTH KADIRI DAY! I’m great full dear lord for how far you have brought me. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME"

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Ruth Kadiri

monalisacode:

"Happy birthday dear."

"Happy Birthday sis. Endless and continuous blessings. "

donwilly01_:

"Happy Birthday To You DEARIE.a Queen and More :crown::blue_heart: @ruthkadiri."

dowell5013:

"Happy birthday love, I am from Ghana but I really appreciate your hard work, enjoy your day my dear"

chiamaka___blessing:

"Happy birthday ma. My own musician"

rubyokezie:

"Happy birthday beautiful, Keep being amazing "

mofeduncan:

"Happy Birthday Sis!! God bless you plenty plenty."

babarex0:

"Happy birthday lyrical beast ❤️❤️❤️❤️. God bless u dear."

officialseyiawo:

"Happy birthday Puchuu!!!!"

lindaosifo:

"Happy Birthday sis. Endless and continuous blessings."

ucheogbodo:

"Happy Birthday girl."

debby.mhizz:

"Happy super birthday mam'm ur new age is blessed."

debby.mhizz:

