A video of ace Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko and controversial crossdresser James Brown has sparked reactions online

James Brown was seen moving around looking for someone to borrow sanitary pads from to use for his alleged monthly flow before running into Destiny Etiko, and a fight broke out

However, reactions have trailed the viral video as netizens have slammed the effeminate dresser for poor acting and terrible scripting of the skit

A video clip of controversial entertainer and influencer James Brown and Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko sparked a conversation online.

In reaction to the viral clip, netizens called into question the quality of acting and scripting of the latest James Brown YouTube series slamming it as trash and sub-standard.

Reactions have trailed a trending skit by Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko and crossdresser James Brown. Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Even though the skit featured Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko it seemed to have the littlest of an impression on many of both content creators' fans.

"How can I unwatch this," a netizen said

Most of the comments on the post had very few good words of appreciation for the craft portrayed in the skit.

The skit tells of James Brown playing himself, walking around a compound full of ladies and asking for one of them to loan him a sanitary pad to use for his purported monthly menstrual flow.

Watch the hilarious skit below:

See some of the reactions the video of James Brown and Destiny Etiko stirred online

@hrh_stellar:

"How can I unwatch this."

@fruity_april:

"Destiny has used her hand to pack James' something from below."

@mantha___1:

"I really want to unwatch this. There’s nothing more disturbing than bad acting."

@kiing_luchy:

"Do people actually watch these on your YouTube channel wawu."

@marienalo:

"That’s one movie I wouldn’t watch. sorry!"

@seal_pete:

"James why are you looking into the camera?"

@omolecute:

"Bros you dey hold your pr*ck make he no dey ring abi?"

@official_beyoung:

"James oni pad isonu."

@jaynejolene:

"Rubbish at its peak!!!!!!"

@nehll_ee:

"James you say you Dey get wetin? oh lawd how can I unsee this."

@m.o.n.a.lee.sa:

"The way you dey always guide your balls eh you no wan hear say e do mistake pop out."

@oluwa_damilola69:

"I'm I'm so confused."

Source: Legit.ng