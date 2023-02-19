Controversial Nigerian crossdresser James Brown lately seems to be in a joyful mood as he finally begins renovation works on his house

Legit.ng recalls that the content creator had to move out of his house in late 2022 after a domestic car accident that left his apartment in shambles

A viral clip shared by James on his Instagram page showed that renovation works were almost done in the house, as he was seen bringing in a new couch for the old apartment

Famous Nigerian crossdresser James Obialor Brown has stirred reactions online recently after a video clip of him renovating his house went viral.

James Brown was sighted in the viral clip moving a couch with a couple of other guys back into his old apartment.

A video of crossdresser James Brown carrying a chair as he moves back into his old house trends. Photo credit:@wf_jamesbrown

Recall that in late 2022, James had to move out of his house and stay with his grandma for a while after a domestic car accident happened where a car ran through the skit maker's living room.

The house was in a bad and need to be refixed. It seems, however, to be updates shared by James that he is set to move back into his house as renovation works at the apartment are almost over.

See the video clip of James Brown moving back into his house after renovation:

See how netziens reacted to the viral video of James Brown moving back into his old house

@estherewoigbe:

"You forget to wear heels today?? 50yards don comot from your wife material oo."

@_ayobanks:

"The chair suppose land for your head."

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"Na the guys wey no use the chair jam you for corner I blame."

@abigaill_anetor:

"POV: Me assisting in a group work."

@dei_jee:

"Make that thing just fall for your head make your body calm down."

@amazonbae:

"A good example of “busy doing nothing” James oh!!!"

@tina_ecstasy122:

"I feel like sl*pping you James. Why are shaking your nyash?"

@adenike8557:

"Comot make them carry something enter now."

