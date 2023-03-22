Actress and fashion influencer Temi Otedola clocked 27 on March 20, and she celebrated in style

Two days after, the billionaire daughter updated her fans on Instagram on how she celebrated with friends

Temi threw a small party with her circle of friends and held a gold tournament, which seems to be a yearly tradition

Temi Otedola revealed that her 27th birthday celebration was the best she ever had and shared photos as proof.

The actress turned the new age on March 20, and after celebrating in style, she shared photos on her Instagram page.

Temi Otedola shares photos from birthday Photo credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Temi, dressed in a stylish white outfit, sat by her cake at a dinner table covered with confetti with her friends.

On her story channel, she shared videos from the golf tournament she held, a yearly tradition.

The actress herself was seen in a video taking a swing at the ball on the golf course before showing off the winner.

Temi captioned the post with:

"this was the best birthday i’ve ever had get ready to be sick of me!!!"

See photos below:

Fans and followers celebrate Temi Otedola

iamkingpromise:

"First Lady "

nataliabonifacci:

"happiest birthday beautiful girl!!"

nwa.ene:

"We’re readyyyyyy"

_shaewun:

"We can never get sick of you trust me!! ❤️"

awesome_francis0078:

"❤️ Beautiful @temiotedola."

tharwas_shop:

"My namesake happy birthday! "

ts.diane:

"Happiest birthday to you temi."

kiddo_kash:

"Ever glowing Theymi! #tt27 !!❤️"

_bonuvie:

"Even blurry still the prettiest"

tomisin_akinsanya:

"Happy birthday in arrears"

rebeccaxalison:

"Obsessed with all of this!! "

morethanraya:

"Happy birthday Angel! Wishing you a lifetime of continued grace, happiness, success and many moments of unimaginable joy. Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

sgb_styles:

" could never be sick!! keep serving girl ‍♀️‍♀️"

Mr Eazi celebrates Temi on 27th birthday, shares loved-up photos

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, in his usual fashion, dropped a heart-melting post to celebrate his girlfriend, Temi Otedola.

The billionaire daughter turned 27 on March 20, and Eazi, on his Instagram page, shared loved-up photos of some moments they have spent together.

In one of the photos that sparked reactions from netizens, the singer assumed the role of his lover's hairstylist.

Source: Legit.ng