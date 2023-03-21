Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde aka Lege could not hide his excitement on meeting Lagos state governor, Sanwo-Olu

The actor before and during the just concluded elections, fought Iyabo Ojo and anyone who did not support the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Lege shared a video of the meeting on his Instagram page, and netizens shared mixed opinions

Controversial Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde popularly known as Lege, has finally achieved one of his dreams after the general elections.

The actor fought everyone who did not support APC, and after the governorship election on March 18, he met Sanwo-Olu.

Actor Lege meets governor Sanwo-Olu Photo credit: @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on his page, Lege all smiles, stood beside the governor, and shook his hand as they posed for a photo.

Lege excitedly declared that the politician got re-elected with the backing of the youths.

He wrote:

"Congratulations to us , his Excellency Governor Babajide olushola Sanwoolu all Lagosian we move ✌️✌️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lege's video

dammiedammie:

"Na kuku your aim be that since all these while , which post dem wan give you now? Commissioner for singles affairs Abi Wetin ?"

dhino0624:

"Lege go buy Benz soon "

adebukolakolapo1:

"Incoming Minister for singles whocup "

largemanoflagos01:

"Eskisir help me carry am go school I bege try for u with his englisis."

olamiporahman;

"He who laugh last laugh best. When you believe in something defend it. People were abusing, cursing Lege because he made his choice, forgetting the fact that psquare also made thier choice for the same reason lege made his own."

mheenarh__:

"Make them sha put you for adult class. Alatenuje."

therealorchman:

"The funny thing is that the governor is going about celebrating those that were threatening citizen before the election to show you that he was in support of their action."

black2225_:

"Lege go soon buy house for banana island "

kachiubas:

"That house wen e Dey alway cry for, dem go buy the house for am now, every body Dey fight for there belle, foolish country!"

Lege turns prayer warrior against Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

During a session on Instagram, popular Yoruba actor, Adams Kehinde aka Lege, disclosed that Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour wants to become the governor of Lagos state out of greed.

The actor called the LP candidate an Igbo man because of his name Chinedu as his mum is Igbo.

In his video, Lege prayed that Igbo men in Lagos doing their businesses and hustle should flourish, but GRV must fail in his bid to become governor of the state, which belongs to the Yorubas.

