Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently, amidst the ethnic tension in Nigerian took to his social media page to share a passionate message about love and unity amongst all black persons

The singer shared on his page a post addressing hatred shown to blacks while stating his support for African Americans to get back lands and reparations

Burna Boy's post is coming after one of his calls for African-Americans to go back home if they can't get what they're asking for from the Western system

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently shared a post online that has stirred reactions at home and abroad.

Burna Boy's post is coming amidst the extreme ethnic bigotry being spewed across Nigerian social media spaces.

Nigerian singer Burna has sparked emotions online as he slams the divide and conquers mentality still being used by black people on the blacks. Photo credit: @burnaboygram

Damini, in his trending post, noted that the only way to move forward as a black race is for all black persons worldwide to unite as brothers and sisters to pursue unity and love.

The Afrobeat singer also noted that it saddens him whenever he sees Black people who would still love to see the African race divided and conquered.

See Burna Boy's post preaching peace and unity amongst all black people:

See how netizens reacted to Burna Boy's post

@sentrasound:

"How black want to take unite, how many blacks like each other, we never even reach to rule ourselves nor see as our leader's dey do us...I don't like this country again. Make God help a person make people leave this country for them; their evil will catch up with them."

@olathug__ni_:

"No we can’t stay divided. Because we black need help and black no day help black I no no why."

@s_jay4735:

"We never fight tribalism finish Burna one mend African America n Africans together???...No be juju be that."

@__.daniel.regha_:

"They already rigged the governorship election before it even began…check my status for the political update."

@iam_djsoundgod:

"Comot here wetin you do in ur country election."

@skeng7g:

"He always speaks the truth, I don’t understand the hate coming from AAs when we’re all black."

@taimclesh:

"What a nuisance?! He is always trying to sound like a pan-africanist, yet unconcerned about what's happening in his home, Nigeria.."

@amdboss_eofficial:

"No body can understand the words of wisdom or less you have wisdom @burnaboygram big name."

Nigerians troll Burna Boy as a clip of him pounding yam on the street with an old woman trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video clip of Internationally famous Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy pounding yam in the trenches has gone viral.

The singer in the viral video was seen vigorously pounding yam while still fully dressed like a proper Odogwu.

This show of street credibility is coming just days after his failed New Year music concert in Lagos.

