Yul Edochie has got his fans and followers asking questions after he celebrated a young lady's birthday on his page

According to the actor, the lady identified as Chioma is one of his biggest fans in the country

While few of the filmmaker's fans celebrated the young lady, others questioned his motive

Popular Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie made one of his biggest fans happy by celebrating her birthday on his page.

However, the nice gesture has sparked reactions on Edochie's page, with netizens questioning its motive.

The actor shared a lovely photo of the young lady and accompanied it with a nice caption, one suggesting he is very familiar and cordial with her.

Yul wrote:

"Happy birthday to one of my biggest fans, @cheeeomaah Coconut head pikin. Many more years, I wish you. May God lead you always."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

mutwamind:

"Judy also said she was your number one fan hope it's not what I'm thinking."

my4nations:

"Don't go and make her 3rd wife o."

blm_mudzlitfam:

"Where is May, your wife? We miss her she has not posted for 2 days . Pls were is she?"

realuche1:

"I hope this is not one of those home wreckers that insults our queen with fake account. See her face and her head really looks like coconut a very big one. She’s claiming actress too hmm Yul continue we are watching."

plussize7203:

"Girl run for your life don’t be this man third 3 "

joyfrancis640:

"So dis is one of idiots dat insults our queen with a private acct. See as she be like toothpick "

catwith9lives__:

"Sure say this one never carry belle?"

mariama.sidique:

"Uncle yul is your third wife loading? "

nathanielroland22:

"Happy birthday to you dear."

Yul Edochie gushes over daughter Danielle ahead of 18th birthday

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie will be a father to an 18-year-old child soon, and he is looking forward to receiving her bride price.

The actor shared a lovely photo of his beautiful daughter Danielle on her page, tagging her as Nigeria's cutest and smartest 17-year-old girl.

Yul also announced his daughter as the head of the table in his home and expressed joy as he anticipated the day a man would come for her hand in marriage.

