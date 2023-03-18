Toyin Abraham has managed to find herself on the wrong side of social media with her reply to a tweet about the governorship election

A Twitter user asked the actress if she could see the mayhem caused by her party, APC, to which Abraham replied yes

Shortly after, the actress deleted her initial reply and dropped another response involving other parties

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Toyin Abraham managed to put herself in the public eye during the governorship election on March 18.

A Twitter user tagged the actress and asked if she could see the mayhem her party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), unleashed over the governorship election.

Toyin Abraham dragged over reply on Twitter Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham answered in the affirmative and, shortly after, deleted the reply only to post another one, which includes other parties across the country.

See the exchange below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Below is the initial reply the actress deleted

Netizens react to Toyin Abraha's replies

money_luv19:

"She has sold her soul."

adekemisola_mi:

"She say na different political parties lmao smh."

cakes_by_rbecca:

"When the human part of you knows and want to say the truth, but the atenuje part needs to keep capping."

dieko.a:

"She has to be politically correct "

mide_richmond:

"Apga and lp are fighting too in east, go and verify, I really wish for a better Nigeria which I believe will come through soon."

O__chantelle:

"Toyin, Nigeria will happen to you "

@omosefed:

"How do you sleep at night this woman? You call yourself a mother? What do you teach your child? In 10 years to come hope you can look back to this day and be proud of the choices you have made and of your choice of words? They say you are from Edo state? I sincerely doubt this."

@retweet_hq_:

"I see your strategic answer Toyin, it's understandable though. Meanwhile, Mc Oluomo threatened the igbo-bloc yesterday, and see what's happening today...As a celeb, you should have a say on this !!!"

@wummzzy:

"Oshey mummy Ire good response. As if it's only in Lagos that election is taking place today, like we're not aware of what is happening in other states."

Man claims KWAM1 joined thugs to beat people at polling unit

The governorship election in different parts of the country took different turns, with Nigerians lamenting about thugs taking over their polling units.

In a viral video sighted online, an unidentified man with his shirt torn revealed that he was robbed of his gold accessories by APC thugs in his Lagos polling unit.

The shocking revelation in the video was that popular and well-respected Fuji musician, KWAM1 was among those beating people up and even took some of the polling materials away from the voting centre.

Source: Legit.ng