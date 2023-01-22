Popular singer Paul Okoye seems to be enjoying his new love life with his younger lover Ivy Ifeoma

In a latest showed off of their relationship, Paul Okoye shared the moment she woke him up for church

The video which has gone viral on social media has sparked reactions from netizens, with some dragging the lovers.

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of Psquare music group also known as Rude Boy and his younger lover Ivy Ifeoma continue to ‘pepper’ netizens with their relationship.

Today being Sunday, January 22, Rudeboy took to his Instastory to share a short clip which showed the moment his young lover woke him up for church with hugs.

Paul Okoye shares new clip with Ivy Ifeoma. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, the singer added a caption that read: “she woke me up for church” and included a love emoji.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react as Rudeboy shares video of him and his younger lover

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens dragged the lovers, see them below:

momo_proudly_:

"Ask ur self if u are poor, will dis girl near u couple with d age difference and baby daddy????? Mk una Dey deceive una self.'

julyeth2911:

"She woke u up for church u come Dey do video, by the way why is she sleeping at ur place ? Don’t tell me u guys are fornicating cos apostle must hear it."

nancydreeew:

"Mtchw….this is just a town hall different from bulabla …balablu ."

iebisi:

"How e take concern daughter of Zion????"

iamgeoffreybiggeo:

"Na this my single life dey make all this post Dey pain it is well."

sly.eden:

"Na so ,beginning dey sweet ,wait 1-7yrs and post."

nubiaorganics:

"So her parents allowed a young girl who hasn't graduated to be a live in lover of a guy. Truly modern parents have failed."

Ivy Ifeoma says Paul Okoye is a good man

Paul Okoye’s relationship with his young lover, Ivy Ifeoma, had people talking for the umpteenth time over a post she shared.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the young model shared a video of her man looking ready to step out and she accompanied it with a caption hailing him.

Ivy described Paul as a really good person and noted that she was not even trying to show off about it.

