Nollywood stars Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe and Ruth Kadiri are some of the popular female celebrities who joined in the Mother's Day celebration

Tonto shared a cute picture of her and her son King Andre, with a heartwarming message he penned to her

The duo of Ruth Kadiri and Mercy Aigbe also shared cute videos of them and their children to mark the special day

Women around the world are celebrating this year's Mother's Day on Sunday, March 19, and Nigerian female celebrities are not left out of the celebration.

Popular actress Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to share a cute picture of her and her son King Andre, who gushed about his mum in a lovely message he penned to her.

Tonto Dikeh's son pens a message to her. Credit: @tontolet @realmercyaigbe @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

An extract from his message read:

"MAMA I love you and wish you the BEST calm and relaxing Mothers Day. You deserve to be pampered! Thank you for every hug, word of encouragement, and acts/show of love you’ve given me."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See Tonto Dikeh's post below:

Mercy Aigbe celebrates fathers playing mother's role

Actress Mercy Aigbe also shared a story clip of her and her son as she hailed fathers playing the role of mothers.

She wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the selfless, amazing moms out there!!! Not to forget the fathers playing the roles of moms too! Y’all are Super Heroes ❤️❤️."

Watch the video she shared below:

Ruth Kadiri receives cake on Mother's Day

Ruth Kadiri, in a video, flaunted the cake she received. She was also spotted with her kids.

The actress wrote:

"Woke up to a beautiful cake from @bonawards happy Mother’s Day to me and every other mother out there ❤️❤️❤️."

Watch the video she shared on her Instagram page below:

Regina Daniels gushes about her sons

Regina Daniels in a previous report via Legit.ng shared a video as Nigerians celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 19.

Regina, who was seen in the cute video with her two sons, Munir and Khalifa, revealed her boys are her biggest flex.

Reacting, a fan wrote:

"This is beautiful can’t get over it❤️❤️children are the best gift from God."

Source: Legit.ng