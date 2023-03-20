Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut recently took his fans and followers on an interesting trip down memory lane

The entertainer managed to dig up an epic throwback photo of music star Davido's car and Wizkid’s old automobile

Many flooded his comment section with mixed reactions, with some people hailing the singers for how far they have come

Top celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut has left fans and supporters of music stars, Davido and Wizkid, excited after showing them a portion of their humble beginnings.

Ednut took to his Instagram page with a picture and video showing the first car owned by the 30BG crooner.

Photo, video of Davido and Wizkid's old cars excite fans. Photo: @davido/@mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

He equally posted a video of singer Wizkid showing off one of his earliest luxury car purchases.

"I’m sure many of us didn’t know this was Davido’s first car after he dropped BACK WHEN and DAMI DURO…GROWTH!!! Just keep doing your thing and one day things will change. It will pay off," Ednut captioned the post.

See below:

Davido and Wizkid's fans react

iamlarryblaze said:

"Even the honda sef na still some people dream currently Just have money or u go suffer."

_sandra_doll said:

"His throwback and some people present."

sauceprince1 said:

"Davido & wizkid. These two, I respect them so much and I wish them the very best in their quest for success (likewise myself). They have done NOBLE."

batifeori_x38 said:

"Abeg make help me compare the two cars… Davido own must expensive pass wizzy own."

youngpixer said:

"Them use this car collect my Girlfriend dat year."

anu_ace2xa said:

"You need to respect DAVIDO AND WIZ SO MUCH..... I respect these two ganmn but David is my fav sha nd Baddo."

Source: Legit.ng