Controversial singer Portable Zazu seems to have taken his security seriously following the attack on him and his sister

The singer recently took to his social media timeline to share different photos of him and some bouncers

The pictures have since stirred reactions from many of the singer’s fans and followers, as many dropped different comments

Street Pop singer Portable Zazu, who also goes by the alias Ika of Africa, is now security conscious as he appears to join the number of Nigerian celebrities who use bouncers.

The Zazu crooner recently took to his Instagram page to share different pictures and a video of him with some bouncers at his bar and restaurant in Sango Ota, Ogun state.

The singer, who rocked traditional attire, confidently struck different poses with bouncers before taking a tour of his bar with them beside him.

See the pictures, including a video shared by Portable below:

Netizens react to Portable’s new post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many of the singer’s followers; see them below:

asomoneyofficial:

"Una don make portable dey use bouncer."

_cxfx82:

"Why is the last bros acting like it’s Fashionova Audition Photoshoot?"

iaam_rayman:

"Who dey hate no concern us❗️."

ryanuzo:

"Are the bouncers from same mum and Dad."

memesbysopaidd:

"All dis ur bouncer go collect if I come o."

qraft_designs:

"Oya na... make I hear say portable they rascal... man too wise... business minded."

seuncash11:

"Make bouncer still fine pass you ah."

officialsod1:

"People wey dey hate this guy no wise..... believe me or not portable is doing success with the little he is making in his little way....... bro @portablebaeby I love you.... You too wise continue excelling ❤️❤️❤️."

laynewealth:

"These ones wey Dey follow am up and down no get work ni? ."

Portable's management releases statement after attack on singer and his sister

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable Zazu's management released a statement after the attack on him and his sister.

The management revealed they could not come to terms with how young people could be so blindly motivated by their entitlement mentality.

The singer’s management further revealed legal actions were in place to get those involved punished according to the law.

