Shola Ogudu, Wizkid’s first baby mama, has warmed hearts online after sharing a video showing how she spoilt their son, Boluwatife

According to the doting mum, Tife promised to come home with good grades and he made sure to make good on his vows

Shola also decided to keep her end of their deal as she took the young man shopping for some expensive designer clothes and footwear

Singer Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu, recently took to her Instagram page with a video post of their only son together, Boluwatife.

Apparently, the doting mum decided to spoil the young man after he kept his promise to work hard for impressive grades in school.

“When your kid promises to come home with fantastic grades and goes ahead to do just that; it’s only right you tick some of his wishlist (it encourages them to do even better next time),” she wrote.

The adorable video shared captured the moment Shola and her son arrived at a high fashion store where he (Tife) got to purchase some cool Nike footwear and clothes.

Social media users react

khattie said:

"Awwwwwn thanks mama❤️ Tife too cute abeg."

mainquin_ said:

"Everything about him is exactly like his dad ."

grade_1_okrika_bag_shoes said:

"See the way im smiling you have done a good job. May God crown your effort."

adewunmi__gold said:

"Na everything e use resemble him papa ."

symply_sylvia said:

"You're doing a good job ma. Thank you."

callme_kimani said:

"Like father like son."

little_gold_18 said:

"I too like this tife chaii at times I go personally to his page to check if he drops new post."

debbyisaboo said:

"Your mother is doing a great job.. is not Everytime y'all see this boy drip you start calling his dad some one that hardly does things for him mtcheww."

