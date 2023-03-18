The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos governorship election, Olufunke Akindele, has lost her polling unit.

The popular Nollywood actor and film producer loses her polling unit to the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

PDP candidate Funke Akindele loses polling unit to APC. Photo credit: Olufunke Akindele

Source: Facebook

PDP's Funke aka Jennifer loses polling unit to APC

Akindele’s polling unit is 019, Ita Aro Square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos state, where she cast her vote earlier on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Sanwo Olu polled a total of 77 votes to defeat PDP’s Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adeniran, and his running mate, Akindele, who scooped a total of 19 votes, Vanguard reported.

Labour Party’s candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour polled three votes, while Funsho Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled two votes.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of Twitter and reacted to the development.

@tymhar tweeted:

"No be movie now."

@EkhatorFestus05 tweeted:

"She think say na drama ."

@Jolaiya8 tweeted:

"Awwwn.. Funke me my love."

@abufaoz1 tweeted:

"I told her Jennifer and Funkẹ are different characters ."

@dammylee23 tweeted:

"My able deputy governor ."

@Hassan69206256 tweeted:

"Maybe her followers on social media no dey that polling unit."

