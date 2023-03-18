A man beaten and rough-handled at his polling unit revealed in a viral video that KWAM1 joined thugs to disrupt election in his polling unit

The unidentified individual claimed his jewllery was stolen, and the well-respected Fuji musician took polling materials to his house

Despite how c0nvincing the aggrieved man sounded, netizens found it hard to believe KWAM1 would stoop so low to become a political thug

The governorship election in different parts of the country has taken a different turn, with Nigerians lamenting about thugs taking over their polling units.

In a viral video sighted online, an unidentified man with his shirt torn, revealed that he was robbed of his gold accessories by APC thugs in his Lagos polling unit.

The shocking revelation in the video was that popular and well-respected Fuji musician, KWAM1 was among those beating people up and even took some of the polling materials away from the voting centre.

The aggrieved man then called on INEC to cancel the election in Lagos state.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

djopdot_iloveyou:

"Even Mc oluomo can’t come out and bèat someone talkless of K1 The Ultimate make una dey know wetin una go dey post."

_maryam.muhammed:

"Lagos election needs to be cancelled!"

chukooka_:

"No but wait oo… you’re coming to vote and you’re wearing gold?!! Nawa oo."

adenims_stitches:

"You are coming to vote with the situation on ground you are wearing gold instead of bulletproof."

olabisioyawole:

"Una go just Dey lie with confidence. Make una calm down small now. "

sholanaira:

"Where is the video of people being beaten or scuffles...I see videos of rants and rants...atleast if you have phone to make video of ranting...you can also make video of when being beaten or scuffled."

idowu_olanrewaju_timileyin9:

"How will you know they are APC candidates??"

Blogger Sisi Yemmi and her husband turned back at their polling unit

Nigerians had different experiences with the governorship election across the country, and food blogger Sisi Yemmie shared hers.

The popular food blogger took to Twitter with a video of the conversation she had with some men at her polling unit in Lagos.

She was heard saying she is not Igbo as the said men refused to let her and her husband in because they look like Igbo people.

