Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is still performing below expectations.

Abubakar spoke with reporters on Saturday after he cast his vote at polling unit 012, Ajiya ward, Yola north LGA of Adamawa state.

The former vice-president expressed dismay over the reported low voter turnout in the state.

Atiku also said he is not confident that the electoral body will transmit results electronically from polling units.

“It is still below expectations,” the former vice-president said.

“Honestly, INEC is already a discredited organization, let’s hope they will improve on their past performance.

“I’m not quite hopeful (that results will be transmitted). I have not seen measures they have taken to improve their past performances.”

Abubakar and Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), are challenging the victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu at the election tribunal.

They are contesting the outcome of the presidential election on the basis that INEC failed to transmit results from polling units in real-time, among other issues.

Source: Legit.ng