Nollywood superstar Rita Dominic is criticising INEC officials for transferring their polling unit to a different location without prior notice

The movie star complained about how surprised she was by the fact that their polling unit was moved from a safe place inside their VGC estate to a busy road that is easily exposed to danger

Rita, displeased by the abrupt action of electoral officials, noted that the change of location might make many people reluctant to vote

Nigerian star actress Rita Dominic has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its misconduct at her residential estate in Lagos.

The movie beauty, whose polling unit is at Victoria Garden City (VGC), was surprised to see that INEC officials had moved from inside the estate where they used to stay (during past elections), to mount their equipment outside.

Rita Dominic gives situation report of her polling unit in Lagos for the 2023 State election Credit: @ritadominic

Perplexed by the abrupt act of INEC without informing the residents of the estate, Rita noted that the electoral officers changed the process this time as they have never conducted their elections outside the estate premises.

"I have voted in the same polling unit for over 10 years and did so just about 3 weeks ago for the presidential election. I can’t fathom why INEC officials will decide to move this outside? There are many senior citizens who live inside the estate, who want to exercise their civic duty but, as it stands now, might not be able to do that because of this decision."

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Rita Dominic’s post

okeybakassi:

"Data has shown that people who live there are too comfortable to be manipulated. They decided to punish y'all. @inecnigeria @ineclagos lack shame.... you people can go to court."

yeyeoge11:

"Madam, please stop complaining. The same thing happened in my estate ma. And no one is complaining. Try and do small exercise ma."

the_odogwu_nwanyi:

"If they don't have ulterior motive, why change a polling unit without prior notice? Yesterday they sent text messages asking people to vote, couldn't they have added it to the text? See this Inec (all corrupt officials from top to bottom) ehnnn where God go punish dem, motor no go fit drive reach there."

nuelbraxton2:

"I don't even wanna say what is happening in my pulling unit right now. They keep on giving us reasons to stop believing in Nigeria."

funminiyi_emmanuel:

"Awwwrrr.....Eeyah....They want a transparent exercise that everyone will see, not in-house thing. Please go there ma. You have nothing to fear."

Omoni Oboli and IK Osakioduwa arrive polling unit at 6:30am

Nollywood's Omoni Oboli, just like for the presidential election, arrived at her polling unit before daylight for the Lagos state governorship election.

In a video on her page, the filmmaker was seen with popular media personality IK Osakioduwa, and they assured people that everything at their polling unit is organised.

Osakioduwa affirmed that they would be going harder at the governorship election. He and his colleague urged Nigerians to get out and exercise their rights regardless of whoever they were voting for.

Source: Legit.ng