Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli and IK Osakioduwa have set good examples for Nigerians with heir punctuality

The actress shared a video with Osakioduwa in the dark as she announced that they arrived at their polling unit at 6:30 am

The celebrities urged Nigerians to go out and vote regardless of their preferred candidate

Nollywood's Omoni Oboli, just like the presidential election, arrived at her polling unit before daylight for the Lagos state governorship election.

In a video on her page, the filmmaker was seen with popular media personality IK Oskioduwa, and they assured people that everything at their polling unit is organized.

Omoni Oboli and IK Osakioduwa storm polling unit Photo credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Osakioduwa affirmed that they would be going harder at the givernorship election and he and his colleagues urged Nigeriana to get out and exercise their rights regardless of whoever they are voting for.

Oboli wrote:

"It’s 6:30am and we are already at our polling station. Fully organized and ready! Please get ready and go out. It’s your right and responsibility to chose your leaders. Please get ready and come out ❤️ God bless Nigeria #NigeriaDecides2023 #GodBlessNigeria. Love you @ikosakioduwa"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

uduakisong1:

"You're the real MVP Ma'am."

liliyneye:

"God bless you Omoni,you're indeed a darling."

i_am_fidelisdirichi:

"Chai… this mama you’re the best, love people who want the best for this country."

tit2m:

"May the Creator protect you all soo proud of you "

eghe_tricia:

"Waoooo. God bless you ma'am, this will encourage more people to come out."

gelaissy:

"Omoni how can I ever love ❤️ you less? Thank you for being so proactively supportive all through this electoral process. This means a lot to Nigeria at large ❤️"

blocken04:

"We go dey watch all ur film from now @omonioboli even if it's just cartoon or Urhobo film."

