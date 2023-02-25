Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has joined many Nigerians ready to exercise their right to vote on February 25, 2023

The movie star took to social media to share a video of herself at her polling unit as early as 6am

Omoni urged other Nigerians with voters’ card to come out and vote and added that it is a sin to have a PVC and not vote

Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has decided to exercise her right to vote like many other Nigerian citizens on February 25, 2023.

Note that the Nigerian presidential election as well as the senatorial and house of representatives election are taking place on the same day.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video of herself at her polling unit as early as 6am with a few other voters.

Actress Omoni Oboli arrives polling unit at 6am, urges other Nigerians to come out and vote.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the movie star addressed other Nigerians with PVCs and urged them to also come out and vote as Nigeria decides her next set of leaders.

According to Omoni, it is a sin to stay at home and note vote today if you have a voter’s card. She added that it was not a day for sitting at home and eating like Christmas.

In her words:

“Hey guys we’re out here already. It’s just past 6 and we’re here. Guys let’s do this. If you have a PVC, you cannot stay at home. Actually, it’s a sin for you to stay at home today. It’s not Christmas, we are not staying at home and eating rice and eating Chicken, we’re coming out to vote. So if you have your Voter’s Card, your PVC, you must come out, people are already coming out, let’s do this. Nigeria decides.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Omoni Oboli storms polling unit at 6am

A number of netizens reacted to the actress’ video as she got prepared to participate in the electoral process. Read some of their comments below:

Ebbydesigns_crochet:

“I feel emotional right now, lots of Nigerians flew into the country to vote. May our beloved Country be renewed. Weldon ma'am.”

danieloriahi:

“You're such a positive force. May you keep being a light unto others. ❤️”

omabarbie1:

“I trust you u see why I love u”

onahcollins321:

“Good luck mummy, we vote for the right candidate today. one love Nigeria❤️”

realvictoriousagba:

“Thank you all for supporting us in the diaspora who could and wouldn't be voting❤️❤️❤️#PETEROBI.”

fashiomister1:

“There’s gon be a change in narrative this time. One thing is for sure…it won’t be the usual 2 giant party tussle anymore…there’s gonna be a shift for the first time in the history of democracy…”

blackgoldiye:

“I Love You Omoni....to think some insensitive celebrities travelled out buy u came home to vote. God Bless You Always and may he make our dreams for Nigeria come to pass Amen.”

Source: Legit.ng