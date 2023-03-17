Actor Samuel Ajirebi joined a couple of other young Nigerian filmmakers for a Nasdaily episode that focused on Nigeria's movie industry

Ajirebi joined the host of the show who was super impressed with the annual output of movies in Nollywood

The Nasdaily feature equally highlighted the plethora of talents in Nollywood and how the industry is slowly taking over from Hollywood and Bollywood

Nollywood actor Samuel Ajirebi recently took to Instagram with an interesting post for his fans and followers on the platform.

Apparently, the young actor and filmmaker snagged a feature in a fresh episode of Nasdaily that focused on Nigeria’s movie industry, Nollywood.

A portion of the clip captured Ajirebi giving the round figures of the number of films Nollywood churns out annually compared to other established industries like Hollywood and Bollywood.

According to Ajirebi, while Hollywood releases a total of 1000 movies yearly, Nollywood doubles the number with an added 1500, which brings it to a total of 2500 films annually.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

"I feel so honoured to be a part of this @nasdaily Episode on Nigerian Film Industry (Nollywood)."

The show's host, Nuseir Yassin, equally proceeded to crown Nigeria as the new Hollywood and Bollywood.

Watch the feature below:

Nigerians react to Nollywood being celebrated

Ifemnacho said:

"I could cry at this point, you guys really went to different geopolitical zones of Nigeria and that’s heart warming."

Abdfatai Ridwan Deji said:

"Nigerian actors are the best in the world with excellent English,the Yorubas & hausas aren't left out too,I can see Chief Pete Edochie the legend."

Oyin Elebuibon said:

"Oh thank you for showing this part of us. I saw my people. And yea. Am an Actor. Nollywood to the world."

user1535001162617 said:

"It is one of our top industries along with music (afrobeats)."

Jamarley said:

"Do you know that there’s both Nollywood and Kannywood in Nigeria, well Kannywood is in the northern part of Nigeria."

