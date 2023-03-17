Veteran Nigerian singer Terry G is celebrating his birthday today, and he has refused to be silent about it

The Akpako Master, as he is also known by many of his fans, shared some lovely birthday pictures of him slaying in a traditional attire

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to his comment section to pen birthday messages to him

Nigerian singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi better known by his stage name Terry G, is celebrating his birthday today, March 17.

Terry G, who is fondly called the Akpako Master, also shared some lovely pictures to mark his birthday as he rocked a Benue traditional attire while holding a bell and a fly-whisk in his hand.

Fans celebrate Terry G on his birthday. Credit: @iamterryg

The singer made it to the limelight in the mid-2000s and was famous for songs like "Testing Microphone" and "Free Madness.”

Sharing the pictures via his Instagram page, Terry G wrote:

“Cake day boy…representing.”

See the pictures below:

Terry G says he is the Jesus of Nigerian music

Terry G in a report via Legit.ng described himself as the Jesus of Nigerian music.

Explaining further, he stated that he set the pace for the present trend in the Nigerian music industry.

According to Terry G, his type of music which was once frowned upon is now accepted in the industry. He stated that he was criticized for his lifestyle during his reign as he was known to be a smoker.

