Famous Nigerian rapper, singer and record label boss Olamide Adedeji, aka Baddo, trends on social media platforms as celebrities, public figures and his fans celebrated him on his birthday.

Olamide turned a year older on March 16, 2023, and was the talk of the town as many continue to hail his presence, sacrifice and growth within the Nigerian music industry.

Ace Nigerian rapper Olamide recently took to social media to appreciate his fans for the love he received on his 34th birthday. Photo credit:@olamide

Source: Instagram

The Carpe Diem musician has now dropped a message on his social media platform to appreciate his fans for showing love to him on his 34th birthday.

In Olamide's words, wrote saying:

"Thanks for the birthday wishes guys, loads of love from this side."

See Olamide's birthday appreciation post:

See how netizens reacted to Olamide's appreciation post

may_murphy92:

"Baddo nah baba."

@samuel_nana_77:

"If na 001 una for don see comments, make I no talk wetin dey my mind sha una know wetin be 30BG‼️"

__ishola_

"Too much love for Baddo Sneh❤️."

@har_kon_ney3:

"Baba Max we dey for you come rain, come sunshine❤️."

@mayor_ysg:

"I have got too much love for this man. Truly the king of the street."❤️

@konvisky:

"Original badoo sneh, baba Maximiliano jaiye lo."

Pocolee, Nigerian fans gather to celebrate Olamide Baddo's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) music executive Olamide Baddo marked his birthday on Wednesday, March 15. And fans have taken to different channels to appreciate him.

The indigenous rapper is yet to react, as fans have already taken it upon themselves to celebrate him uniquely.

Fast-rising act Chinko Ekun, formerly a label mate, also took to the bird app to thank the rapper for making his dreams come true.

