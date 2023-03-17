Veteran Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme aka Scar, is all excited as he marks his 51st birthday on Friday, March 17

The actor, who recently went viral owing to his role in the popular series Shanty Town shared a cute video to mark his special day

Many of his colleagues as well as fans, have since stormed his comment section to pen birthday messages to him

Popular Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme is celebrating his 51st birthday, today, March 17 and has shared a lovely video to mark it.

Chidi, who trended on social media after playing the role of Scar in the famous series Shanty Town described himself as a game changer.

Chidi Mokeme shares new video on his 51st birthday. Credit: @chidimokeme

He further hailed himself for being relevant in the movie industry even before social media.

He wrote:

“51 GAME CHANGER | ODOGWU OG Before IG Running Things With GenZ Have Fun and Enjoy Ur Moments Chidi .”

Watch the video he shared below:

Colleagues, fans celebrate Chidi Mokeme at 51

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages fans pen to the actor, see them below:

peggyovire:

"Happy birthday ."

bigboy_toolz:

"OG before IG,that not even no jokes."

obi_cubana:

"Happy birthday Odogwu nwanne m❤️❤️❤️❤️."

patrick_ata:

"Happy birthday to you nwanne mmadu, may Chukwunna bless your new age..":

faithigeh:

"God's protection, blessings, love, favor, kindness will continuously be urs in Jesus name."

mrxavierighorodje:

"Happy birthday chief. Thanks for being so open with your magic! Wishing you the absolute best baba. ."

divineesteenneamaka:

"Happy birthday many more years of celebration Amen ❤️."

mylifeaswhite_:

"Wow 51 .. happy birthday OSCAR !!!"

morenikejinelson:

"Happy birthday odogwu ."

foodbang23:

"51 how nah, even though I started seeing your movie as a kid, you don’t look it at all. Happy birthday OG."

chiomzy_anyisia:

"Happiest birthday Odogwu SCAAAAAAAR @chidimokeme ❤️. Wish you all of heaven's blessings and all the beautiful things life has to offer ."

Chidi Mokeme reveals why he stayed away from the spotlight

Chidi Mokeme made a comeback into the film industry in Shanty Town as he opened up on why he stayed away from the spotlight.

In an interview on Channels TV's Rubbin Minds, the actor, who is on another project already, revealed that he was off the entertainment scene after the tour of the movie he starred in.

He then went on to say for the first time, that he came down with Bell's palsy, a condition that affects one side of the face and makes it droopy.

