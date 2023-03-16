Nigerian online-creator-turned-musician got netizens yearning for love with a shared video of him and his girlfriend Ella

The Afrobeats singer once again tried to prove that he was enjoying his time and moments with his significant other

The clip uploaded on Instagram depicted a desirable, charming scene that is mostly seen in movies or visualized in novels

Popular Nigerian comedian-turned-singer Carter Efe got netizens talking with a recent video of him and his girlfriend Ella.

The skit maker was seen having some quality time in a lovey-dovey setting under the evening-dying sunlight with his queen.

Carter Efe and boo love up under the golden sunset Credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

Fans and followers reacted to Carter Efe’s video that depicted the blissful moment he had under the sunset.

See the clip below

Social media users react

nishegold:

"Make this love reach all of us ooh."

zero8morelove:

"Dis life just have money."

mr_bosco_____:

"Just pour una water mak una do love comot my front."

vickanto_:

"Just make money Nd u go see dem gi dey give u fake love in de name of real love. ❤️"

__dannnnyyyy:

Omooooo if you don’t have money you will suffer!

daniel_kelvin54:

If to say you no get money that girl for no look yourside fear women see as she day do like fish werey

hipster___lifestyle:

But mere looking at Efe u go think say that guy no go de romantic o

elephant.darosa:

"My mind dey tell me say them go soon collect this girl for Carter hand he don dey too flaunt am."

babybeecomedy_:

"Aunty rest biko. If this guy no get money. U no go even reason him side."

