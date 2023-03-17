Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has once again made the news over a video of him having a good time with his family

In the viral clip, Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, were seen vibing and singing along to KWAM 1’s song

The heartwarming video of the music star with his mother and other close friends having fun together trended online

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his mother have now made the news over a video of them trending online

A video made the rounds of Burna with his mum and manager, Bose Ogulu, having a good time as they sang along to KWAM 1’s hit song, Ade Ori Okin.

In the viral clip, the music star and his mother were seen dancing and gyrating to the music as they partied hard.

Video of Burna Boy and mother vibing to KWAM 1's song trends. Photos: @burnaboyworld

Source: Instagram

Other close friends were also with the mum and son duo and they all seemed to be having a great time listening to KWAM 1’s music.

See the trending video below:

Netizens react to video of Burna Boy and mother singing and dancing to KWAM 1’s song

The heartwarming video of Burna Boy with his mother dancing to KWAM 1’s song soon trended online and got a lot of netizens gushing over them. Read some of their comments below:

_seedofmaat_:

“Enjoyment galore❤️”

burna.boy.news:

“My favorite Burna Boy video currently .”

influencerdrift:

“ODG doings...too much Height in a Giant.”

tynna_berry:

“Get it Mama Burna!! .”

sznnn_x:

“Burna boy is about to sample tf outta this song no cap .”

officialkingdavid148:

“Na where he papa and he mama dey na burna dey smoke we*ed .”

_nimi_xx:

“Biggest mood❤️.”

dope_tessy:

“Family is Everything .”

muttullumopreme:

“We are in Burna's era let's keep enjoying it .too much energy in a single soul ❤️.”

kingspiration:

“The love in this family sha ❤️❤️.”

Source: Legit.ng