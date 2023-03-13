The mystery of the voice featured in Wizkid's global hit song Everyday has been solved

Late poet and actress Maya Angelou voiced the quote at the beginning of the song before Wizkid'd intro came on

Netizens were pleasantly surprised about the discovery, as many people revealed they believed it was Wizkid's voice

At the beginning of Wizkid's global hit song Everyday, a female voice is heard talking about what love means and how grateful she is to have experienced it.

The voice has been revealed to belong to late poet, memoirist, civil rights activist, and actress Maya Angelou.

Netizens have reacted to Maya Angelou's voice on Wizkid's song Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@drmayangelou

Source: Instagram

According to fans, finding out who the voice belongs to and the quote has given the song a new meaning.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

kuddamilll:

"Wow! This is beautiful I didn't even know it wasn't Wiz's voice OMG she sounds just like him lol."

hendrixallens:

"Am I the only one that thought it was Wizkid's voice??? ❤️"

abayomi.xxl_:

"Omo now this makes me love the song more."

holly_hollar:

"Imagine this kind person for album wer don sweet already before but because album no be noise some dey open mouth waaaa dey talk sh*it about the album."

ayoka_mama:

"Omo her voice sound’s just like wizkid’s."

don_fabzy:

"She sounds like Wizzy in the song tho, Auto tune."

weezy_eleniyan_:

"My love for that song ❤️"

jennythrills:

"Tomorrow now when it wins Grammy una go dey complain."

0lddugg_300:

"After all this...Em come sing nonsense for the song."

t_spine1:

"See sound na."

Wizkid finally unveils 4th son’s face, shares adorable photos

Wizkid finally showed the world what the latest member of his family with his manager Jada Pollock looks like.

The Grammy award-winning singer became a dad again with his 4th kid from Jada.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the Bad To Me crooner shared photos of moments spent with his son, a smaller and chubbier version of his older sibling Zion.

Right from the pregnancy till delivery, Wizkid and Jada tried to make the arrival of their second child as private as possible.

Source: Legit.ng