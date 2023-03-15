Shortly after Davido deleted most of his photos and removed his Instagram profile picture, some 30 BG members followed suit

Peruzzi, Dremo, and ex DMW signee Mayorkun are the latest celebrities to follow the singer's footsteps

While some netizens commended the young men's loyalty, others questioned the motive behind the movement

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, seems to have started a movement on social media after he removed his Instagram profile photo.

There has been a lot of buzz about the return of the music star to social media in March, and recently, the DMW boss deleted most of the photos on his page and removed his Instagram profile photo.

DMW crew stand with Davido Photo credit: @peruzzi/@davido/@iammayorkun/@dremodrizzy

Source: Instagram

Davido's friends and crew members have joined the movement as a sign of solidarity.

A look through ex crew member Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and Dremo's pages shows that they have also gotten rid of their Instagram profiles.

See post below:

Netizens react to the update

cy.cintia:

"Abeg did someone die? Cos this whole thing is looking like mourning to me sha."

kemxy_699:

"What if his account was hacked and the person just dey clear him pictures ,it happened to me before sef na so everybody go just join queue."

pwesshy22_:

"Na to delete account remain .. I too love OBO "

official_wendy__:

"Una funny shaaaa,I’m OBO fan but I can’t tho…best of luck to you guys "

iamtrinityguy:

"Elo fi okan bale,Davido is coming with full energy ❤️❤️"

iamehiphil:

"Man wey don help people, e nor dey hard to know am... Davido is a good man, a helper!!! My GOAT FOR LIFE "

big_ogasco01:

"We are not playing here brrr, 30gb is a movement ❤️"

snow__wwhite__:

"Wizkid go soon join sha "

imjakute:

"Solidarity about what kwanu? What’s wrong with you pipo? Solidarity that what exactly? This is bcoming annoying!"

Source: Legit.ng