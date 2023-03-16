Singer Davido briefly came online to yank off his profile picture on Instagram, and many of his team members followed suit

Peruzzi, Cubana Chiefpriest, Asa Asika, among other members of the 30BG camp, also removed their profile pictures from the photo-sharing app

However, some netizens were quick to notice that the singer’s woman, Chioma Rowland, is yet to remove hers

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido promised fans to make his return to social media in March 2023, and the music star seems to be gearing up.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the singer briefly came online and made some major changes to his official Instagram page.

Fans notice Chioma hasn't removed DP in solidarity with Davido. Photo: @thechefchi/@davido

Davido yanked off his profile image on the page and left it empty. He also deleted the bulk of photos and videos previously uploaded on the page.

Following the singer’s move, some other members of the 30BG crew, like Asa Asika, Cubana Chiefpriest, Isreal DMW, Peruzzi Vibes and others followed suit.

Some of Davido’s die-hard fans and supporters equally proceeded to remove their profile pictures in solidarity with the singer.

However, some internet observers have now paid a visit to Chioma Rowland’s page and noticed that she still has her profile picture up.

Netizens speak in support of Chioma

"Person wey never login her account for how many months now."

"She may not dey online o."

"Can you all leave Chioma out of this this is very insensitive like ah ah please."

"She no dey online broh."

"Person wey never come online since last year."

"I swear make all of them dey play cause I never understand the reason behind the removal of dp trend."

Billie Eilish joins DP removing trend, Davido's fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that renowned UK singer Billie Eilish broke the Nigerian Twitter and Instagram space with an action she undertook in solidarity with Davido.

A trend started by the 30BG nation on March 15, in solidarity with its principal Davido, saw an unusual prospect in Billie Eilish joining in the challenge.

It was noticed across several social media handles after Davido removed his profile image on Instagram, that many other netizens followed suit, surprisingly, including Billie.

Source: Legit.ng