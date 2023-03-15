Hours after unveiling their first house located in an expensive part of Lagos, skit maker Ogb Recent has been receiving gifts from some of his colleagues and well-wishers

Ogb hailed popular skit maker Sydney Talker, who he revealed gave him N1 million to furnish his new house

Sydney Talker’s action has left many talking as many of Ogb followers hailed him while others asked how they were making money

The latest landlord and skit maker, Ogb Recent, has taken to his Instagram account to appreciate his senior colleague Sydney Talker's friendly gesture specially.

Ogb revealed Sydney Talker gifted him N1 million to furnish his new house, which is located in a high-brow area of Lagos.

Sharing a video of the new house, Ogb wrote:

“Awwwww I feel like crying, sydneytalker just splashed me 1MILLION to add to furnish my new hux.”

Netizens react as Sydney Talker gifts Ogb Recent N1m

whin_ga34:

"Congratulations to you!! I tap from your blessings..✅."

didobrendy:

"Na because na him site you take collect money ni."

casted_.xx:

"Make una sha try Dey drop update!! Na my own be that."

edc_exchange:

"Na comedy unna still dey do comedians go plenty this year ✅."

sneakers_store_ng:

"Congratulations champ @ogb_recent_"

baba_official_010:

"MORE KEY TO COME CHAIRMAN GOD WE CONTINUES TO BLESS YOU BOSS ."

lifeoffortune_:

"Be like na to enter this skit business o ."

adigun_igrace247:

"Congratulations blood more Bigger achievement you go Collect in good health more brand Keys #lamborghini @ogb_recent_"

tee_breezy7_:

"Congratulations bro❤️."

iceycyndi001:

"What friends do for friends no be the ones wey go Dey one side Dey look Wtin them go talk later Congrats ones again ."

Ogb Recent sheds tears as he becomes a landlord

Source: Legit.ng