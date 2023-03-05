BBNaija reality star Whitemoney has shared a lovely video of him flaunting his newly acquired brand new Maybach Benz

In the video he shared, Whitemoney was seen giving different views of his new whip, which is worth millions of naira

Many of the reality star's fans and followers have since taken to social media to congratulate him on the win

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It is a moment of celebration for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Shine ya eyes’ winner, Hazel Onuo, better known as Whitemoney, as he splashed millions on a new Maybach Benz.

Announcing the good news on his Instagram page alongside a picture of the new car, Whitemoney revealed that he is driving his dreams rather than chasing it.

Whitemoney adds to his car collections. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“They said you should follow your dreams. I think you should drive it”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a video he shared, the reality star, who was proud of his new acquisition, was seen giving his fans different views of the new ride.

Watch the video below:

Fans congratulate BBNaija’s Whitemoney over new car acquisition

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

thiagopaul950:

"Congrats bro I tap from your blessings....God wey do am for you go do our own."

riri_ejims:

"If na woman buy am them go begin do research Congrats o."

king_lascurt:

"Wahala be like naija celebrities and splashing of millions in cars. The funny thing we don't see many of them driving all this cars on the roads."

kinetic_kosam:

"Tokunbo isn't brand new ... stop wrapping cars like moi moi... congratulations."

usendollar:

"All this is vanity open vanity it won’t matter in heaven."

danny_dripz_:

"Hin don finally convert hin dollars."

lil_thunz:

"Whitemoney don use BigBrother money buy Maybach Wahalla Wahalla lol ."

Whitemoney shows off stacks of dollars

Legit.ng previously reported how White Money sparked reactions online with the display of the stash of dollar notes in his possession.

The entertainer showed his fans and followers a cross-section of the foreign currency piled in a briefcase, ready to be used.

White Money took to his Instagram story channel to demand that he needed a bureau de change that would convert the foreign currency into naira.

Source: Legit.ng