Big Brother Titans ex-housemates Yaya and Marvin sadly said their goodbyes as the South African beauty returned to her country

Marvin shouted with joy after the security at the airport told him h could go with Yaya to see her off properly

The viral video has got netizens gushing over the duo and their likelihood of ending up together

It was an emotional moment for BBTitans ex-housemates Marvin and Yaya as she finally left for South Africa.

After their eviction, the reality star flew into the country and had a great time exploring Nigeria with her love interest, Marvin.

BBTitans Yaya returns to South Africa Photo credit: @marvinachi/@_theamazon

Source: Instagram

In the viral video sighted online, Marvin made clips of cute moments leading to Yaya's departure at the airport.

The security guard allowed him into the departure lounge to say his final goodbyes, and Yaya broke down as she hugged Marvin one last time.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Seeing as she enjoyed her stay, Yaya is enthusiastic about visiting Nigeria again.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

_nanah_xx:

"Marvin has been so sweet to Yaya and I think Yaya makes it easy❤️. I’m crying"

ms_fobi:

"It’s how the man allowed Marvin to see yaya off for me…"

ccyliah.n.k:

"Like play like play they'll just end up falling for each other."

officalduruijeoma:

"Naa so love the start. So sweet "

candyb3rri:

"Awwww my Mayaa, why didn’t you both give us this kind of content in the house"

leemahnadia:

"Yaya is such a baby at heart..... Any man with her will surely enjoy her .... I pray she see a man worthy of her soon "

pukka____:

"Awww she likes him "

adesuwaexclusive:

"Wow Marvin is holding back his emotions see you in Nigeria again Yaya"

titi.dhu:

"What love cannot do, does not exist "

Marvin welcomes Yaya to Nigeria from the airport

The friendship between the two ex-Big Brother Titans housemates, Marvin and Yaya, appears to be growing stronger even though they have left the show and live in different countries.

The South African housemate came to Nigeria and was welcomed by Marvin.

The fitness enthusiast made a video of his preparations to pick up Yaya from the airport.

Source: Legit.ng