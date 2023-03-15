Actress Halima Abubakar is back on social media and it appears the Nollywood diva is already stirring drama online

Abubakar took to her Instastory channel with a post subtly shading colleagues in the industry who only checked on her once or twice a year

The actress names Uche Ogbodo, Grace Amah and social media users had different things to say about her

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar recently returned to social media after taking a long hiatus over a sickness allegedly inflicted on her by man of God, Apostle Suleman.

Upon her return, the controversial actress didn’t waste time in stirring up online drama as she shaded some colleagues in the movie industry.

Actress Halima Abubakar shades colleagues. Photo: @ucheogbodo/@halimaabubakar/@thisisgraceama

Taking to her Instastory channel, the actress appreciated those who checked up on her while she was away, making sure to add that they only did so once or twice in an entire year.

Abubakar mentioned Uche Ogbodo, Sonia Ogiri, Eve Esin, Omo Borty and Grace Amah. She specifically thanked Ogiri for checking up all the way from New York.

According to her, Monica Friday has been the only one checking on her welfare to date.

In a different slide, Abubakar made it a point to note that Ogbodo and Amah only tried to ask about her welfare once or twice.

See screenshots below:

Netizens react to Halima Abubakar's post

officialkally_chichi said:

"Everyone is going through a lot, so they even tried remembering you once a year! They don’t owe you anything! So try dey rest! You don’t know what they are going through on their own… make dey try dey appreciative no matter how little!"

jbjaunty said:

"How many times she dey check on them? Entitlement shaa."

anwuli said:

"You are lucky they checked on you! People get Wetin Dey do them nor be your own!….. ungrateful element."

itz__yeesha said:

"With all the tinz she’s bin going thru all this online shading is not necessary. She needs to move quiet and grace."

shennelmillz said:

"People have personal issues they are dealing with , when you were enjoying the money and buying convertible cars , they didn’t eat the cash with you . So if they check on you , appreciate it rather than counting the times that they do."

dlyte_stores said:

"I understand that she is going through a lot ,but she should be grateful that they are checking on her at all because everyone is a lot."

iambeverlyigwe said:

"This lady is beginning to annoy me. You’re not happy they even checked on you, so they should be checking in you morning afternoon and night because you’re who again. Be like you don dey craze."

Halima Abubakar advises against becoming sidechicks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Halima Abubakar took taken to social media to advise ladies after her alleged experience with Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star advised ladies not to make the same mistake she made by sleeping with someone else’s husband.

Halima Abubakar’s candid post soon made the rounds online and got a lot of netizens sharing their interesting reactions.

Source: Legit.ng