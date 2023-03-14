Nollywood actress Seyi Hunter has sparked reactions online with a comment she posted online about ace movie star Funke Akindele

Seyi noted that she tried to reach out to Funke to help her political cause, but she ignored and never responded to her messages

The actress made the revelation after Nollywood practitioners were accused of not supporting one of theirs and would instead cast their vote for an outsider like Gbadebo Vivour-Rhodes

Nigerian actress Seyi Hunter recently sparked emotions with a statement she made online about her colleague Funke Akindele.

Seyi's comment comes as a reaction to a post by Emiralty Africa slamming Nollywood stars for not all rallying behind one of theirs, Funke, ahead of her deputy governorship contest in Lagos state.

Actress Seyi Hunter sparks reactions online as she accuses Funke Akindele of ignoring her efforts to support her political ambition. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele/@seyihunters

Source: Instagram

Seyi shared her experience with reaching out to the Peoples Democratic Party's deputy governorship candidate several times, but all of her tries were ignored, and none of her messages was acknowledged.

The actress also noted that she tried to get across to Funke's principal, Jandor, but got no response from him, so she decided to pitch her tent with the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Vivour-Rhodes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the Emiratly post that stirred Seyi Hunter's revelation:

See how netizens reacted to Emiralty Africa's post about Funke Akindele and Seyi's revelation

@seguntribune:

"Did Funke complain? Did she ask you to solicit support on her behalf? From the moment she was picked as Jandor's running mate, certain blocs emerged and ganged up against her. Funke should understand that the game is the game."

@ambassador1785:

"The rubbish they did till Banky and Koro lost to someone they can't identify with . . In an area dominated by the so-called nollywood elites."

@yettee72:

"Hmmmmmm, Funke wasnt there for them, so it is not by force.

@harmakar_24:

"She does not reply DM I wanted to work for her and some other from unilag but till today she didn’t reply or don’t no if she even blocked us sef @funkejenifaakindele e pain us wallahi."

@lystra_vic:

"She should take a chill pill o. She won’t go all out if tables were turned."

@wisdombusybrain:

"No mind them, Naso the thing do them when dem dey vote for the last election, they forgot BankyW, one of their own was contesting but were busy voting EluP from top to bottom. After the whole process and Banky lost, they all started fuming lowkey."

@portable_alaga1:

"When did she start famzing them too if not for political stuff? She is reaping what she has dished out before abeg."

Funke Akindele breaks record as ‘Battle on Buka Street’ becomes the highest-earning Nigerian film

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently that Nollywood superstar actress and movie producer Funke Akindele proved again that she's her only competition.

According to FilmOne, Funke's latest movie, Battle On Buka Street, hit N640m in its total gross earnings at the box office, officially surpassing the previous record.

It is significant to know that Funke's movie Omo Ghetto: The Saga used to hold the record at N636m before it was usurped by another film by the politician.

Source: Legit.ng