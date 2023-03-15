50 Cent won a lawsuit against an employee who stole N2.8 billion from his Branson Cognac liquor brand and seized the employee's beautiful house

The rapper-turned-businessman also seized Mitchell Green's bank accounts and cars and demanded that he moves out of his mansion by Monday

Social media users shared that they would have done the same thing if someone stole money from them and lived a nice life with it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

50 Cent is a vicious businessman. The rapper-turned-businessman won a lawsuit against a former employee who stole N2.8 billion ($6.2 million) from his liquor brand, Branson Cognac.

50 Cent won a lawsuit against an employee who stole R112 million from his liquor brand. Image: @50cent

Source: UGC

50 Cent seizes former employee's assets including properties

After winning the lawsuit, the Den of Thieves actor is reportedly seizing Mitchell Green's assets, including his properties, whips, and bank accounts reports Black Millionaires. The publication said on that 50 Cent told Green:

"I need you out my house by Monday."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Complex reports that Green petitioned to appeal the lawsuit and landed in a deeper hole. The outlet reports that the court denied his request and added more money to his outstanding debt for attorney fees.

50 Cent's fans react to what he said after winning the lawsuit

Social media users applauded 50 Cent for kicking the former employee out of his house. They said they would have done the same thing if someone lived lavishly after stealing money from them.

@6Foot4Honda wrote:

"50 is a 10/10 businessman. Don’t mess with him."

@sportsguymarv commented:

"Monday is actually pretty considerate."

@Saylor117 said:

"You steal from me, I will take it all back without asking permission!"

@Malcolm5xl wrote:

"Ever since this man got shot nine times, he's been on the meanest winning streak the world has ever seen."

@Catbeauty31 added:

"The moral to this story is to don't take what's not yours. Period!!!!"

Akon mourns the death of Costa Titch

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Akon took to social media to mourn the death of Costa Titch. The Amapiano and rap artist signed an international deal with Akon's record label, Konvict Kulture.

Costa Titch passed away over the weekend. The star was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed on stage and died later in hospital. He worked with Akon on his Big Flexa remix. Taking to Instagram, Akon paid tribute to the South African artist.

Akon shared that he was convinced that Costa Titch would impact the world music scene.

Source: Briefly.co.za