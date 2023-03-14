Akon took to social media to mourn the passing of Costa Titch after the rapper's untimely passing over the weekend

The Amapiano artist and hip-hop star was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed on stage and died

Akon shared that Costa Titch was on his way to becoming a global superstar when he died, as he had recently signed with Konvict Kulture

Akon has taken to his timeline to mourn the death of Costa Titch. The Amapiano and hip-hop star signed an international deal with Akon's record label, Konvict Kulture.

Akon mourned the death of Costa Titch. Image: @akon, @costatitch

Costa Tich collapses on stage

Costa Titch died over the weekend. He was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed on stage and passed on. The star collaborated with Akon on his Big Flexa remix. Taking to Instagram, Akon paid tribute to the late artist.

Akon shared that he was convinced that Costa Titch would impact the world music scene. He shared that Costa was on his way to becoming a global superstar when "God's plans intervened".

ZAlebs reports that Akon further shared that the entire team at Konvict Kulture "lost a brother".

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends."

Check out the rest of Akon's heartfelt tribute to Costa Titch here.

Netizens react to Akon's tribute to Costa Titch

Peeps took to Akon's comment section to comfort him. Others also sent their condolences to Costa Titch's family and friends.

lucien_gray said:

"Thanks for recognising him, I'm sure he was filled with immense pride because of your deal. RIP."

thakgi99 commented:

"How can a healthy person today fall and die tomorrow? I can't believe this. He was poisoned."

annobelmoran wrote:

"Wake up, man. This hurt me more than my soul."

real_kingsbarber said:

"A rose for the legend. He did well in his homeland and conquered many hearts. Rest In Peace, king."

1abstractprincess commented:

"Big Flexxa! I loved his energy. So sorry to his fam and friends."

joshkalisa wrote:

"This must be hard for you, bro. Condolences to all affected by Costa’s passing and what a tragedy we have faced in SA in these months. May he rest in eternal peace."

queenflo1809 added:

"Such a sad loss of a talented young artist. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace."

