Stevie Wonder is one of the greatest singers of our time who has been hailed for not letting his disability stop him from following his dreams

The singer blessed music lovers with timeless hits such as Isn't She Lovely , I Just Called To Say I Love You and Happy Birthday

Stevie Wonder recently got the social media streets buzzing when he removed his signature black shades

Stevie Wonder has been trending on social media after fans came across a rare picture of the singer without his signature black shades.

Stevie Wonder's fans reacted after seeing the singer's pictures without his glasses. Image: Getty Images.

The award-winning legend has been regarded as an inspiration to many worldwide. Wonder did not let his disability stop him from following his passion. Instead, he shared stages with the like of Michael Jackson and won multiple awards.

Stevie Wonder removes his glasses in rare photo

In a viral photo shared by Daily Loud on Twitter, the What Christmas Means To Me singer was seen without his glasses for the first time.

Many had never seen the 72-year-old singer without his signature black glasses. According to National Today, Stevie Wonder was born with a rare condition that rendered him blind.

Stevie Wonder's fans react after seeing him without glasses for the first time

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the pictures. Many confessed that they had never seen the singer without his glasses before.

@Puma_708 said:

"The amount of people that didn’t know he was blind is kinda scary."

@DANNYIV9 wrote:

"I bet he’s never seen himself without them either."

@JG_SWAYZE added:

"People who are wondering about the scars don't know he was also in a car accident that caused him to lose his sense of smell as well. It happened in the late 70s I believe."

