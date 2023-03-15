Drama As Portable Celebrates Olamide’s Birthday With ‘Strange’ Wall Painting, Shares Video & More
- Nigerian music star and YBNL label boss Olamide is a year old today, and singer Portable chose to celebrate him in style
- Portable, who made it to the limelight thanks to Olamide, shared a wall painting of the music star, who he described as his boss of life
- Many of Portable’s fans and followers are, however, reacting to the wall painting, as some said it looked nothing like Olamide
Nigeria’s indigenous singer and much-loved celebrity Olamide, aka Baddo clocked a year older today, March 15.
While the YBNL label boss is yet to share any birthday post on his social media timeline, controversial Street Pop singer Portable Zazu, who made it to the limelight thanks to Olamide’s influence has penned a birthday message to the music star.
Portable share videos and photos of him beside a wall painting of Olamide.
In the caption of his post, the Zazu crooner wrote:
“It’s your special day-get out there and celebrate! Wishing you the biggest slice of happy today Boss of life Baba IKA Eyon IKA @olamide Street Ti take over.”
See the videos, including the pictures Portable shared below:
Netizens react to wall painting of Olamide
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
horlah_hyde:
"This one no be badoo o Na Goodoo♀️."
navyiet:
"Person wey draw Olamide wicked…. E come be like Jim Iyke."
_lharweezy:
"Na Iyana Ilogbo baddoo una draw abi which baddoo?"
bhagboy_meeko:
"This one no be Olamide na olamitan."
mrtundeola:
"More life living legend."
marvieslim:
"Portable shey na our baddo be this?"
chincoboss_hypenation:
"No be baddo be this ooo ."
trustgod_001:
"That person no resemble Badoo at all nah Dooba."
_dcoladimeji:
"Sey Na our Bado dey draw like dis."
Portable speaks on his relationship with Olamide
Portable in a live video chat with one of his signees disclosed a random fact about his relationship with the indigenous rap lord Olamide Badoo.
Portable advised artists not to stress their helpers because even he doesn’t disturb Olamide and allows him to give him money whenever he wants to.
"Olamide dey give me money, but I no dey beg am for food money. No dey stress your helper," he said.
Source: Legit.ng