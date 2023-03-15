Nigerian street pop singer Portable Zazu has shared a new view of his bar located in Sango Ota, Ogun state

The controversial singer’s bar, which comes with a restaurant, now has a new sitting arrangement

The video of the new bar has stirred reactions as many raised different concerns, Wizkid’s DJ Tunez also promised to perform at the bar in future

Popular singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, left many of his fans and followers talking after he unveiled the new look of his bar located in Ogun state.

Portable, who recently marked his birthday, seems to be focused on building his business as his bar now comes with a new sitting arrangement. He also hinted at expanding it into a clubhouse.

Portable to expand his bar into a clubhouse.

Sharing the video, the Zazu singer added a caption that read:

“Never stop believing hope miracle happen everyday Oluwa Let My Tomorrow Better Pass Today. Who Get God No Dey Carry Last there’s no competition because nobody can be me Zazuu ODOGWU club and restaurant Loading Opening soon.”

Watch the video below:

DJ Tunez reacts to Portable’s video

In the comment section, Wizkid’s disc jockey, DJ Tunez, revealed he would perform at Portable’s bar in future.

He wrote:

"Congrats brother! One of these nights I’ll come DJ! ❤️ #OGBAFIA."

See other reactions below:

obi_cubana:

"Congratulations Dr Zeh!!!."

only1biggest:

"You wan host a family conference?"

djykmule_:

"Dinning for bar nah y it’s called Odogwu bar Congrats once again."

iamyetundebakare:

"Congratulations bro more wins more blessings ♥️."

adeolaomog:

"Haa them go break all this table wey you put for their portable ."

i__bb:

"Na fight una go use scatter there ."

babyblogger__:

"Dinning table inside bar oni reason use am sing na one lyrics be that congratulations portable."

Portable storms Agege market, shares foodstuff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Portable stirred emotions online after he visited a Lagos market to do some charity.

He was seen in viral clips at the Agege market in Lagos, sharing food items, like spaghetti, noodles, and beverages with his fans, supporters and regular people.

At some point in one of the several viral clips, the singer was seen walking towards a girl standing in a corner and crying after she was nearly crushed by people trying to get the singer's attention.

Source: Legit.ng