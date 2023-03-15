Nigerian actress Anita Joseph gave netizens a new topic of discussion on the internet as she lovingly held her husband’s hands to pray together

The vibrant movie star shared a video she recorded recently while in the spiritual mode of prayers

Netizens reacted dividedly to Anita’s clip during a moment that required concentration with no cameras, while some cheered her for other good reasons

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has continued showing netizens different ways to strengthen their relationship or marriage.

In her recent video, the movie star showed her fans and followers how she heightens the bond between her and her husband, Mc Fish.

Anita Joseph sparks reaction with video of praying with her husband Mc Fish Credit: @realanitajoseph

The video showed the lovers holding hands in an enchanting manner as they prayed together.

Social media users react

Anita and her husband’s praying video gathered reactions pointing out they were doing it for display.

iam_cruzer:

"Eye service go kill una for this country."

fm_mavis:

"The ODOGWU ATATA IS HIS NAME...WHEN THEY IS A MAN TO PRAY...THEY IS A GOD TO ANSWER ."

celebrity_freaky_chommy:

"I love you momma Amen to all your secret prayer momma."

rita4love_2011:

"Doing video and praying Wahala."

miss_solidgold:

"na cuddling una dey do abi na prayer."

taibat5663:

"This one na prayer plus love wa tin tin❤️. Wishing you many more glorious years together."

pearl_ajoke_of_bigbrothernaija:

Mother hen, you Dey make marriage hungry me o, I love the way you are both intentional about each other .

Anita Joseph roars at men who do not assist in housework

The Nollywood actress was not having it when she replied to a post on Twitter that condemned men who assisted their partners or loved ones with housework.

Anita took to Instagram to express her displeasure with such a perception in this modern age and time.

The movie star encouraged mothers to raise their sons in a way that will make them perceive housework as necessary for everyone.

