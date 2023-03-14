Popular Nigerian singer Simi reacted to the stage performance of the Afro-fusion act, Asake on The Tonight Show.

Recall that the fast-rising music star recently made his debut on American television on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Simi joined the list of many other people online who praised Asake for his excellent performance and for representing the country well

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has reacted to YBNL star Asake’s performance on The Tonight Show.

Asake, the current hot trend, debuted on American television for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as reported by Legit.ng.

Asake performed live on the show, just like his senior colleagues Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, and others, and his performance was nothing short of amazing.

One of Asake’s top songs, "Organize," was performed live during the performance.Many people, including Simi, praised him on social media after his outstanding performance.

On the Bird App, Simi discussed his appearance at the event and how it elated up her spirit. She praised Asake and said his music is so unique and inclusive.

She went on to say that Asake's music is difficult to imitate and that she appreciates the fact that he performs on international stages.

"Asake’s performance on the Tonight Show made me smile so much. His music is so unique and very representative of us. Hard to mimic that, and he’s on international stages. I love it so much."

Social media users react

@Jerry1Shima:

"Asake is such a dope gee , he's actually doing well in his Time. This was how D'Banj, 2Baba wandy coal, solidstar Neato C ,zule zoo did excellently well during their reign."

@ItuPhilz:

"I felt goosebumps watching him perform."

@OLASUPO52748426:

"Most especially the switch from yoga to the other song. Very lovely."

@judeze_godson:

“hard to mimic” if you want to throw stones at Seyi Vibes do it from your balcony no behind your gate."

@Duke_of_esho:

"Here’s almighty simi endorsing Asake’s talent, but one Tunde from ajegunle will say he’s

@Extasy32111:

"I literally had a smile on my face. I'm so happy for him. Asake to d world only rewarming palazzo that seyi vibes is better."

