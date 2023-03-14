Music executive, Don Jazzy, has joined the viral #Bottleflip challenge on social media and he seems to have no regard for the rules of the game

Don Jazzy shared a video on IG showing the moment he tossed a bottle and failed to get it to land properly

However, this didn’t stop the ace producer from treating himself to a plate of ‘nkwobi’ delicacy that was in front of him

Top music executive, Don Jazzy, has sparked funny reactions online after joining the trending #Bottleflip challenge on social media.

However, the Mavin Records boss made sure to call the shots and participate in the challenge on his own terms.

Mavin boss Don Jazzy joins bottle flip challenge. Photo: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy shared a video on Instagram in which he was spotted alone as opposed to having other participants join in the challenge.

He proceeded to toss the bottle and failed to get it to land properly on a flat surface. However, with each failed attempt, the music boss treated himself to bites from a plate of ‘nkwobi’ delicacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Don Jazzy's video stirs funny reactions

tayt_by_temmy said:

"No competition No stress No panic Baba Jazzy mo like yin baje."

kizzyservicehubltd said:

"Oga - you only chop when you get the bottle standing na ."

chief_governor_g said:

"iNEC chairman, we don see how you Dey rig the rule of the game."

ubong_ita said:

" Something when you use your moneu buy, na bottle go come decide if you go chop. Can you imagine?☹️."

kach_vibess said:

"Bout boss . Na only you dey eat am now ... Make I come join you do am boss make I show you Pepe."

vc_shotitsaid:

"Only you dey play. Only you still dey fail. But u dey chop."

Little boy impresses netizens as he joins Bottle Flip challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a surprising video of a two-year-old boy nailing the bottle flip challenge went viral on social media.

The little boy was spotted holding a half-full plastic bottle of water and constantly hitting it on the ground.

At one point, he dragged and hit the bottle slightly on the floor before finding his balance and successfully executing the challenge.

Source: Legit.ng