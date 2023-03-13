A hilarious video of a young Nigerian woman imitating her mother's behavioural patterns has gone viral

The young lady achieved this in the company of her siblings, who partook in the show to make it more realistic

In the video, the older sister got into character and acted in the same way her biological mother behaves

After spending almost all their formative lives with parents, children tend to pick up on their parent's peculiarities and patterns of behaviour.

In a viral video, some young siblings decided to re-enact a particular scenario and replicated their mother's attitude towards it.

Nigerian lady aptly mimics her mother. Photo Credit: @meroalako4

Source: TikTok

The older sister took on the role of the mother, while the younger sisters decided to stay with their current characters as themselves.

The older sister got into character first by dressing up as her mother would dress, with a wrapper, big head tie, a big veil and buba (blouse made from African print sewn in a particular way peculiar to Yorubas).

She got to the shop, and her 'kids' greeted her. She responded positively before complaining about almost everything, from the environment to the kids themselves.

She complained as she grabbed the bucket where money from sales was kept as she asked about customers and sales etc.

She lamented about how little the money was small and asked the kids if they had taken any of the money.

Sharing the video, the lady said:

"I task my big sis to mimic my mummy so accurate."

Social media reactions

@yunusa0202 wrote:

"Why are they all the same? mothers will complain. may Allah bless them all with long life, good health, peace of mind, joy n happiness."

@odunayo_me wrote:

"Mummy hasn't eaten since morning but she ate rice."

@iam_haisha wrote:

"U see that word kekere ogbon Agba onilakayi haaaaaa. I can relate."

@al_hiqmahakanke said:

"This my mum oooo no solaat no food ni ooo."

@akinsolamariamayobami commented:

"The woman is beautiful."

@heekmarhh commented:

"Am I the only one smiling like mumu so funny."

@uniolaousman1 said:

"Beautiful mummy."

@mary_ham05 wrote:

"Part 2 please."

@thepetitehanny said:

"Are you sure this is your sister?"

@olamother14 wrote:

"I love dis."

@anikky4740 wrote:

"Oh my God,long distance family is hard small, I missed my mum."

@azzyobj commented:

This is so accurate. God bless our mothers."

@alade495 commented:

"Omo see my ilorin people's."

@harris.d.s commented:

"See that prayer part Ilorin people ehhn."

@jeda_kiss commented:

"It's lovely and the ascent is wow. it's makes me laugh."

@hychatibrahim said:

"See Beauty."

@ayoola1000 wrote:

"You from ilorin."

@fharry59 commented:

"I followed you bcuz of your big sis."

@xi_clothing wrote:

"Moti yato keu sound like me."

@zeetharflawless said:

"Mum love."

@ola_wealth1000 wrote:

"This resemble one shop for baba soja."

Watch the video below:

Little girl imitates her mother in video

Source: Legit.ng